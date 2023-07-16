Alzheimer’s: US approves first drug against the disease – Be informed

US approves first Alzheimer’s drug

the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the first time a drug that can slow down the symptoms of Alzheimer’s diseaseafter verifying its effectiveness.

Il drug lecanemabwhich will have the commercial name of Leqembi, was developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai and has proven effective in slowing down the effects of neurodegenerative disease.

The FDA had already granted accelerated approval of the drug last January, but a definitive clinical study had not yet been conducted, which had given satisfactory results.

“This confirmatory study verified that it is a safe and effective treatment for patients with the disease AlzheimerTeresa Buracchio, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

An achievement, despite the risk of negative effects

Alzheimer’s, affecting 6.5 million people in the United States alone, is an irreversible neurodegenerative disease that slowly destroys memory and the ability to perform activities. According to the FDA, the latest study of 1,800 patients showed a “significant reduction” in cognitive decline.

The drug, which is administered intravenously, has raised suspicions that it may cause inflammation and bleeding in the brain, a condition that occurs in some patients with Alzheimerknown as AIR.

In its statement, the FDA acknowledged that Leqembi can cause side effects such as headache or even ARIA, which usually resolve over time but can be fatal in rare cases. The regulator recommends not prescribing Leqembi to patients taking anticoagulant medicines, as it increases the risk of bleeding in the brain.

The FDA has stated that the drug should also be used in patients with mild cognitive impairment and in the early stages of the disease Alzheimer.

From To be informed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

