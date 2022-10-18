Home Health Alzheimer’s, what are the markers that reveal it
Alzheimer's, what are the markers that reveal it

Alzheimer’s, what are the markers that reveal it

A devastating disease, for those who suffer from it and for those around it. Alzheimer’s affects more than 600 thousand people in Italy, but if we also consider those suffering from other forms of dementia, we reach more than a million patients, assisted by 3 million family members and caregivers.

For decades research has been groping in the dark but now it seems that something is finally moving, at least on three fronts: diagnosis, therapies, non-pharmacological interventions.

“For the first time we are able to make precise diagnoses, based on biomarkers. A great novelty because so far the diagnosis in the early stages of the disease was particularly difficult and this also caused confusion in patients and family members”, he explains. Giacomo Kochdirector of the Experimental Neuropsychophysiology Laboratory at the Santa Lucia IRCCS Foundation.

But after a diagnosis, treatment is needed. And, if it is true that the results of the clinical studies so far have not been entirely exciting, it is also true that many trials are underway and experts are betting that sooner or later the turning point will be there.

Alzheimer’s, the mechanisms of the disease

Not only that: the disappointing results of drug studies unfortunately went badly, made it possible to better understand the mechanisms of the disease. “Today we know that the molecules and processes responsible for the development of the disease are different and that they intervene at different times,” explains Koch. Research therefore continues, and not only on the drug front.

Non-drug therapies

“It is important to know that there are also interesting studies on non-drug therapies, such as brain stimulation or visual stimulation. And that there are many things that patients and caregivers can do to make the long journey with the disease less burdensome,” concludes Koch. .

