Alzheimer’s: women get sick twice as much as men

Alzheimer’s, women are twice as ill as men

Two-thirds of people with Alzheimer’s are women. An aspect little considered until recently but now a study has shown that, in Europe, 3.31% of men suffer from Alzheimer’s compared to 7.13% of European women. A disease, Alzheimer’s, neurovegetative, discovered 120 years ago by Alöis Alzheimer, German doctor Alöis Alzheimer who described the pathology of his first patient, Auguste Deter. Alzheimer’s is one of the major pandemics of the 21st century.

By 2050 there will be about 150 million patients affected by the disease. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure or treatment that is truly effective against this neurodegenerative disease. Underestimating gender differences may have helped put research on the right track. It is known that the main risk factor for the disease is age. At the beginning, the greater frequency in women was thought to be due to the fact that they lived longer than men, but now the scientific community believes that the biological differences between the sexes could play a decisive role.

