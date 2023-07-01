Home » Alzheimer’s: women get sick twice as much as men
Health

Alzheimer’s: women get sick twice as much as men

by admin
Alzheimer’s: women get sick twice as much as men

Alzheimer’s, women are twice as ill as men

Two-thirds of people with Alzheimer’s are women. An aspect little considered until recently but now a study has shown that, in Europe, 3.31% of men suffer from Alzheimer’s compared to 7.13% of European women. A disease, Alzheimer’s, neurovegetative, discovered 120 years ago by Alöis Alzheimer, German doctor Alöis Alzheimer who described the pathology of his first patient, Auguste Deter. Alzheimer’s is one of the major pandemics of the 21st century.

By 2050 there will be about 150 million patients affected by the disease. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure or treatment that is truly effective against this neurodegenerative disease. Underestimating gender differences may have helped put research on the right track. It is known that the main risk factor for the disease is age. At the beginning, the greater frequency in women was thought to be due to the fact that they lived longer than men, but now the scientific community believes that the biological differences between the sexes could play a decisive role.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Plenty of Yakuza comes to Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium. -

You may also like

Pain relief with grid plasters: Here’s how

Panama Graduates 20 New Specialists in Occupational Medicine...

VITAMIN D SAVE THE HEART Cardiology

Discover the Benefits of Vegetable Butters for Skincare:...

Welcome July! Pictures and beautiful sayings about the...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

E-prescription launched: what will change for patients? |...

Aspartame, a carcinogenic sweetener? WHO special surveillance. The...

The Importance of Self-Care: Practical Ways to Prioritize...

Quality contracts for joint replacement concluded with health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy