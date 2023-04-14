For one, it is the pollen that causes the nose to run or clog it. The other has a cold. In both cases, a nasal spray promises a remedy. But even if this helps at first – its use is not without risk. Because the drug can be addictive. Around 100,000 Germans are loud about it German professional association of ear, nose and throat doctors affected. ENT doctor Bernhard Junge-Hülsing explains what happens in the body and how you can wean yourself off it again.

How do you become addicted to nasal spray?

According to the doctor, whoever is permanently over a longer period of time – ten or fourteen days approximately – daily take decongestant nasal sprays. However, this is usually not a psychological dependency or addiction, but rather getting used to it.

“Sometimes people think it’s nice that they can breathe so easily through their nose thanks to nasal spray. Although that is not necessary, says the expert. A little resistance when breathing is helpful for the development of the lungs, for example.

According to Junge-Hülsing, decongestant nasal sprays work because the active ingredient xylometazoline docks to the receptors in the nasal mucosa. The mucous membranes then contract. You can breathe better. “If you do this permanently, however, the nasal mucosa will no longer be supplied with blood and moistened as well,” he warns. “Then it becomes thin as parchment paper. And then the nose can no longer do its job well – humidifying, warming and cleaning the air we breathe.”

How to wean yourself from nasal spray?

“You can try switching to a nasal spray with a lower concentration of active ingredients,” the doctor suggests. “So first from adult to children’s nasal spray and then to baby nose drops.”

A simple trick that worked well: you mark – for example with baby nose drops – the full and half full level of the bottle. When the bottle is half empty, fill it up with water. And then again. You wean the nasal mucous membranes by diluting the active ingredient, xylometazoline, more and more.

And if that doesn’t help? Then, according to Junge-Hülsing, there can be a reason why someone is dependent. Like an allergy. “If your nose is always closed at night, it can be caused by a house dust allergy. Because the mites feel particularly comfortable in beds because they are warm and humid there and feed on our skin flakes,” explains the ENT doctor.

It is also possible that someone has a deviated nasal septum and can therefore only breathe with nasal spray. “Your nose grows throughout your life,” emphasizes Junge-Hülsing.

Polyps in the nose could also be a cause. But: There are other solutions than nasal spray for this as well. The expert advises: “So if you can’t quit weaning, you should go to an otolaryngologist and find out if there are other treatable causes.”