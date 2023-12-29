Home » Am I still in time to get vaccinated against the flu?
Health

Am I still in time to get vaccinated against the flu?

by admin
Am I still in time to get vaccinated against the flu?

Due to various personal situations, I haven’t been able to get the flu vaccine so far, am I still in time?

Dear Mrs,
the vaccination campaign began last October, however the peak of infections has not yet been reached and the flu will still circulate for several weeks in January and February, like every year. Considering that the vaccine takes a week to start protecting the body, there is still time to be able to get the vaccine in the next few weeks. An opportunity that must be considered, especially in so-called fragile people, i.e. elderly, suffering from chronic pathologies or immunosuppressed.

Could Covid put the effectiveness of the flu vaccine at risk? 01 December 2023

Send your questions to vaccini@gedi.it

When is the best time to get vaccinated against the flu? November 13, 2023

*Fabrizio Ernesto Pregliasco is Director of the School of Specialization in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine – University of Milan and Company Health Director – IRCCS Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan

The information provided is intended for informational purposes only: it does not represent medical advice in any way and cannot replace diagnoses or treatment indications recommended by your doctor or a specialist.

Subjects

See also  University, 14,787 places in Medicine - Last Hour

You may also like

dizziness and dizziness. How to heal yourself

Genetic Engineering: The Promise and Challenges of Gene...

Shellfish, nothing but a negative effect on cholesterol:...

Covid: incidence, RT and hospitalizations in the medical...

Unveiling the Deception: The Rise and Fall of...

How the nose can distinguish a trillion smells...

The “Blue zones”: because numerous centenarians live in...

LYMDIARAL Drops – Lots of Health

How the Apple Watch Series 9 Can Help...

From drones to mobile laboratories, from software to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy