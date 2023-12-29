Am I still in time to get vaccinated against the flu?

Due to various personal situations, I haven’t been able to get the flu vaccine so far, am I still in time?

Dear Mrs,

the vaccination campaign began last October, however the peak of infections has not yet been reached and the flu will still circulate for several weeks in January and February, like every year. Considering that the vaccine takes a week to start protecting the body, there is still time to be able to get the vaccine in the next few weeks. An opportunity that must be considered, especially in so-called fragile people, i.e. elderly, suffering from chronic pathologies or immunosuppressed.

Could Covid put the effectiveness of the flu vaccine at risk? 01 December 2023

Send your questions to vaccini@gedi.it

When is the best time to get vaccinated against the flu? November 13, 2023

*Fabrizio Ernesto Pregliasco is Director of the School of Specialization in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine – University of Milan and Company Health Director – IRCCS Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan

The information provided is intended for informational purposes only: it does not represent medical advice in any way and cannot replace diagnoses or treatment indications recommended by your doctor or a specialist.

Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

