Despite the teachings of Chiara Ferragni, Amadeus was unable to connect live Instagram from the stage of the Sanremo Festival with Fiorello. Not even the influencer was able to put a patch since the conductor and the showman were sending each other invitations to start live on the social network. The controversy immediately arose among the followers: “Enough with these live broadcasts”; “Enough guys, it was fun the first night”; “Drop that smartphone”. The umpteenth gag by Amadeus since he was “unboomed” by Chiara Ferragni, in addition to not being successful, he was not even liked. Quite impatient Fiorello said during his live broadcast while still trying to connect with Amadeus: “Did you reject me? I’ll tell you about all the colors but at the Festival with 20 million people”

