Amadeus, the health problem hidden for years: now many things can be explained

Amadeus, the well-known DJ and presenter, is gearing up to host the new Sanremo Festival. But in a recent revelation, he has opened up about a health problem he has been living with for years. This disclosure sheds light on an aspect of Amadeus’ life that he has kept private for a long time.

The 2024 Sanremo Festival will be hosted by Amadeus, and this exciting news is overshadowed by the revelation of his health condition. Despite his enthusiasm and passion for his work, Amadeus has admitted that it is not always easy for him to face certain situations with confidence. This is due to a physical anomaly, a condition that he has kept hidden from the public eye for years.

In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Amadeus confessed to being a hypochondriac and spoke about a condition that limits his freedom in the studio. He revealed that he has a visual impairment, specifically color blindness, which has been a lifelong limitation for him. This condition affects his ability to distinguish certain colors, particularly red and green, which can become a disabling limitation, especially when it comes to dressing.

As a result, Amadeus admitted that he only wears blue and has a closet full of black and white shirts to avoid making inappropriate color combinations. This revelation about his visual impairment has given insight into the challenges that Amadeus faces behind the scenes, which were unknown to the public until now.

Amadeus also spoke about a life-threatening illness he faced in childhood, which left a lasting impact on him. He shared the difficulties he experienced and credited prayers to Santa Rita of Cascia for his recovery. Despite the hardship he faced, Amadeus has persevered and succeeded in his career despite his health challenges.

This candid disclosure from Amadeus has not only given fans a glimpse into his personal life but has also sparked conversations around visibility and representation for people with disabilities in the entertainment industry. It serves as a reminder that everyone faces their own battles, and Amadeus’ openness about his health condition is a testament to his strength and resilience.

