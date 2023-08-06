Amalfi accident, the victim thrown out at the bow. Learn more about skipper drug testing. Manslaughter and shipwreck investigation

5 Aug – 16:47 The skipper’s lawyer: «He is dismayed by the tragedy, he has been a professional for over 10 years»

“We remain extremely cautious regarding the dynamics of the accident. I have already indicated that there are several points which, of course, the ongoing investigation will help to clarify. It is necessary to respectfully await the outcome of the autopsy examination, the technical-kinematic appraisals of the accident. In this logic, the statements reported in some newspapers and attributed to the commander of the Tortuga are contested and stigmatized, which in addition to being inappropriate, given the ongoing investigation, constitute an unacceptable attempt to direct the investigation”. The lawyer explains it to beraking latest news Freed Mazzolalegal defense of the 30-year-old skipper who was driving the motorboat involved in an accident with a sailing ship in the waters of Furore, on the Amalfi Coast, in which she died Adrienne Vaughan, the American tourist and leading figure of Bloomsbury, publisher of the “Harry Potter” novels. At the moment the skipper is under investigation for manslaughter and shipwreck. «My client -adds the lawyer- obviously feels great dismay for this tragedy, also in that he has been playing the role of professional skipper for over a decade. At the same time, he promptly replied to the questions that the prosecutor asked him in the immediacy of the facts in order to contribute to the reconstruction of the facts ».

5 Aug – 12:41 Amalfi accident, technical checks on the boat route

«Checks are underway to ascertain the possibility of reconstructing the route and speed of the two boats, also through the possible functioning of technical devices present on the two boats». This was stated by the public prosecutor of Salerno, Giuseppe Borrelli, speaking at the press conference of the accident at sea which took place on Thursday in the body of water in front of the Fiordo di Furore, which caused the death of the American publisher Adrienne Vaughan. «For further information, we will have to wait for the outcome of the technical and scientific investigations. The motor vessel Tortuga has an Ice apparatus that allows tracking of course and speed. Now we need to check if this device was also present on the motorboat. We – Borrelli clarified – at the moment we believe we have reconstructed the trajectories followed by the two boats”. Furthermore, prosecutor Borrelli explained that “the victim was sunbathing at the bow at the time of the impact and was thrown into the water, her daughter also ended up in the sea”. In the hours following the tragedy “the husband of the victim was heard and is hospitalized in a hospital other than that of the skipper”.

5 Aug – 12:34 Amalfi accident, two possible crimes

The Salerno prosecutor’s office is working on two hypotheses of crime – manslaughter and culpable shipwreck – in the investigation into the accident at sea that cost the life of the American publisher Adrienne Vaughan on the Amalfi coast. This was stated in a press conference by the public prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli, underlining that so far more than 70 people have been heard in the investigations, including the victim’s husband hospitalized who will be heard again as soon as his health improves.

