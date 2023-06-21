Amara case, Piercamillo Davigo sentenced to 15 months for disclosure of official secrecy

From “clean hands” to punished hands. The spin, unimaginable even in the wildest dreams of his suspects 30 years ago, takes place for Piercamillo Davigo in the Court of Brescia on the defendant’s bench: where the former prosecutor (and later judge and section president of the Cassation, and president of the National Association of Magistrates, and member of the Superior Council of the Judiciary until his retirement in October 2020) is sentenced in the first instance to 1 year and 3 months for “disclosure of official secrecy” – 8 councilors of the CSM, 2 his secretaries, and to the president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission – of the interrogations of former Eni lawyer Piero Amara on the alleged secret association “Loggia Hungary”. Those returned in Milan in December 2019/January 2020 by Amara to the assistant prosecutor Laura Pedio and the prosecutor Paolo Storari, and delivered to Davigo at home in April 2020 by Storari in word format as a reaction to the perceived immobility of the prosecutor Francesco Greco and his vice Pedio in investigating to quickly distinguish between truth and slander of Amara.

Storari, awaiting disciplinary proceedings before the CSM, has instead already been definitively acquitted in the criminal case by disclosing the minutes to Davigo, on the assumption that the non-enforceability of the secret against a member of the CSM had been misled by the theorized “release” by Davigo, who was then charged with the subsequent revelations of secrecy to the CSM, according to him to “bring the leadership of the Milanese prosecutor’s office back on the track of legality, which left the news of Amara’s crime without registration and without verification.

The only one not attributed to him is the revelation to the member of the Presidential Committee of the CSM, Giovanni Salvi, that for the prosecutors in the interview he would have had the other “shirt” of attorney general of the Cassation, holder of the disciplinary action against the magistrates.

Instead, Davigo, defended by the lawyers Francesco Borasi and Domenico Pulitanò, costs the condemnation of the revelations to the vice president of the CSM David Ermini, who also received a copy of the minutes from Davigo and then hurried to destroy them in the garbage, deeming them inadmissible, even if he spoke of the matter with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella; to the Csm councilors Giuseppe Marra, Giuseppe Cascini, Ilaria Pepe, Fulvio Gigliotti and Stefano Cavanna; to Davigo’s two secretaries at the CSM, Marcella Contrafatto and Giulia Befera; to the president of the Cassation Pietro Curzio in September 2020, a date not consistent with Davigo’s declared motive to unblock the Milanese investigation, already unblocked on May 12, 2020 with the first registrations after a phone call from Salvi to Greco. And to the then grillino president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission, Senator Nicola Morra, in an interview on the stairwell of the CSM and without mobile phones, for the prosecutors outside any rule and instead caused by Morra’s peculiar attempt to bridge the gap between Davigo and his colleague and former friend Sebastiano Ardita. Who, having felt discredited by Davigo in the disclosure of the minutes in which Amara also slandered his name, with the civil party lawyer Fabio Repici was seen on Tuesday recognized by the sentence 20,000 euros in compensation.