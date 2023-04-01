Amara land today’s episode

Bitter land previews of Saturday, April 1, 2023: we are at the sixth appointment of the programming week. The episode airs on Canale 5 at 2.30 pm, except for schedule changes. Alternatively you can watch the episodes broadcast on Mediaset Infinity in streaming or on demand.

Below you will find the detailed previews of the episode of the Turkish soap opera scheduled on Canale 5 on April 1, 2023.

Terra Amara advances of April 1, 2023

Fekeli e Hunkar they arrange for the respective two families to meet around a table for a dinner. In this way they think they oblige Demir e Yilmaz to seriously consider a truce and put a stop to hostilities. At stake is the future and safety of their children and wives. However, the older ones are too optimistic. The tension is almost tangible. A quick exchange of pleasantries ensues. Then Iron he makes it clear that he is willing to close the warring chapter on one condition: the restitution of his lands.

Yilmaz it doesn’t react well to this constraint at all. Remind a Iron all the wrongs suffered because of him. As a result, he triggers unexpected behavior in the host. Ironoffended, takes out his gun and shoots him.

Once back home, Zuleyha can count on the support of Hunker. They agree in convincing a Iron to take an oath: he will never again be the first to take up a weapon.

In the meantime, Behice give advice to Muggan: to leave the spouse and go away with the bimbo. A Behice it’s clear that Yilmaz do you still have love feelings for Zuleyha.

