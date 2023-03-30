Terra Amara previews: unexpected twist between the two rivals of all time, what Yilmaz will ask Demir before he dies.

Viewers of Bitter land they know it very well: the twists and turns, in the Turkish soap offered by Canale 5, are never lacking. And unfortunately for Zuleyha Altun, it’s almost always bad news. The absolute protagonist of the series has been dealing with an endless series of obstacles since the first episode. The irruption of the Yaman family into her life marked the beginning of suffering. A suffering that, unfortunately, will not end (at least for the moment).

Turkish spoilers reveal that a new, very painful drama is about to hit Altun’s life: her great love will lose his life. Yes, let’s talk about Yilmaz AkkayaThat he will die in a serious accident. A real tragedy, which will plunge Zuleyha into total despair. Before he dies, however, something completely unexpected will happen. The protagonists of the episode will be Yilmaz and Demir Yaman, the two historical rivals, those who have been fighting for Zuleyha’s heart since the beginning. On his deathbed, Yilmaz will tear a promise to his ‘enemy’. If you don’t fear spoilers, read on.

Amara land spoiler, Yilmaz’s last will before dying: Demir’s promise

Italian viewers will welcome this news with pain. Many hoped that, after a thousand obstacles and ups and downs, a happy ending could come for Zuleyha and Yilmaz. So, however, it won’t be because the beloved protagonist of Terra Amara will leave the scene dramatically. At the perfect moment, when the couple is reunited, the unthinkable happens: Yilmaz will die following a violent road accident. Urgently transported to the hospital, he will be operated on, but there will be nothing for him to do. Akkaya will die in the arms of her beloved, in a scene that will break the hearts of the audience. But first, something unexpected will happen. C’entra Demir!

That’s right, before leaving this earth forever, Yilmaz will not only meet the woman he loves, but also his worst enemy. The confrontation, the last one, between Yilmaz and Demir it will take place right in the hospital, where Akkaya is struggling between life and death. A comparison that will leave soap viewers stunned who, for the first time, will see the two protagonists as accomplices. On his deathbed, Yilmaz will decide to put aside hatred and resentment against Yaman and the latter will do the same. Ready to make a promise to his longtime rival.

The two, in fact, will promise to take care of each other’s children, For all life. It will then be up to Demir to take care of the Yilmaz family. A last request that will come from the heart and that Yaman will decide to accept, putting an end to the misunderstandings with his rival and allowing him to die with the knowledge that his family will be safe. A creepy gesture, which, we are sure, will excite the many Italian viewers of the soap. Which will still be on air for quite a while in our country: the series is made up of four seasons and the twists and turns have just begun.