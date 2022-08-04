The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches launched last year have received a lot of praise, and the new generation is said to be released in the short term. A website has taken the lead in publishing the official promotional photos of the new watches GTR 4 and GTS 4, so that we can have a sneak peek at the two new watches. Table design, but existing GTR 3 and GTS 3 users may not need to spend money.

Enhanced shape design texture

The website GSMArena took the lead in publishing the high-definition product photos of GTR 4 and GTS 4 yesterday. Although both GTR 4 and GTS 4 continue to use round and square designs, they feel more noble and powerful than the previous generation, and their design sense has also been enhanced. According to GSMArena, the specifications and configurations of the two new watches are almost the same as the previous generation. The GTR 4 is equipped with a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED touch screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 and an Always-on Display function. The watch body is made of aluminum alloy material. Available in silver and black, with a rotatable crown and buttons on the right, Amazfit will have leather, silicone and nylon strap options.

Specifications have not changed

As for the larger GTS 4, it is equipped with a 1.75-inch rectangular AMOLED touch screen with a resolution of 390 x 450. It also uses an aluminum alloy body and has a rotatable crown. The thickness of the GTS 4 is only 9.9mm and the net weight of the watch body is 27g. It is available in black, brown and rose gold with a silicone or nylon strap. GSMArena mentioned that Amazfit will provide more than 200 watch faces and more than 150 sports modes. The watch will also have built-in GPS and support 5 kinds of global positioning systems.

Mini Apps can be installed

Other features include built-in speakers and microphone peaks, support for music playback and Bluetooth calling, and its 4PD BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor will provide 24/7 heart rate, blood oxygen and stress level monitoring. The watch will use the Zepp OS 2.0 interface, and some markets will also support the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Users can also install Mini Apps provided by Amazfit to control GoPro or smart home appliances with the watch. GTR 4 and GTS 4 have built-in 475mAh and 300mAh batteries respectively. Under normal consumption, the battery life is 12 days and 7 days.

Source: gsmarena