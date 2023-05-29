Amazing summer diet, in just 7 days you lose more than 4 kg and never put them back on

Want to shed those unwanted pounds before summer arrives? With this summer diet in just one week you will lose 4 kg.

Summer is very close now and many are looking forward to enjoying wonderful and relaxing days at the beach. Are you ready for the costume rehearsal? If you’ve put on a few extra pounds over the winter and want to shed them before you break out of your swimsuit, this is it summer diet is really great, you can lose up to 4 kg in one week.

With this diet of approx 1000 calorie every day you will immediately see yourself more deflated and you will feel better. Weight often accumulates even when you eat well because you lead a too sedentary life, but this is a truly foolproof method to get back in great shape.

It is a diet suitable for both men and women, of course, before starting it, contact your doctor for an opinion, in fact he will evaluate whether it can be suitable for your body or not.

Here is a fantastic summer diet to lose 4 kg in one week, the result will leave you speechless

Below you will find the menu to follow during the week in order to lose up to 4 kg in one weekyou will be truly amazed by the incredible results you will get.

Lunches and dinners vary day after day, but breakfast, snacks and snacks are always the same:

Breakfast: tea with honey or coffee + 2 wholemeal rusks or wholemeal cereals and low-fat yogurt

Snack: 1 low-fat yogurt or a fruit of your choice

Snack: 1 fruit of your choice

Monday

Lunch: 1 wholemeal sandwich stuffed with 80 grams of raw ham or 400 grams of steamed salmon

Cena: green salad dressed with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil and vinegar and 80 grams of pasta with tomato and basil

Tuesday

Lunch: A wholemeal sandwich and a plate of bresaola and rocket or a plate of octopus and potatoes

Cena: chicken curry and 1 wholemeal bun

Wednesday

Lunch: 1 plate of fat-free cured ham and melon

Cena: a wholemeal sandwich and boiled vegetables dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil

Thursday

Lunch: 80 grams of bresaola and a wholemeal sandwich or 400 grams of steamed cod

Cena: grilled turkey breast and rocket salad

Friday

Lunch: a scoop of fruit ice cream and 2 slices of watermelon

Cena: mixed salad dressed with a spoonful of oil and vinegar and 60 grams of venere rice with courgettes

Saturday

Lunch: 200 grams of minestrone

Cena: baked sea bream and a wholemeal sandwich

Sunday

Lunch: salad of green beans and boiled potatoes dressed with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil

Cena: a boiled egg and a mixed salad with cherry tomatoes and carrots