Amazon has formalized the acquisition of One Medical reconfirming its interest in the health sector. An operation from $ 3.9 billion thanks to which the online shopping giant will have access to the OneMedical network made up of over 150 medical clinics in the United States and which offers health benefits to more than 8,000 companies.

LONG-TERM STRATEGY

We believe that the healthcare is at the top of the list of experiences that need to be reinvented. Book an appointment, wait weeks or even months to be seen, take a break from work, drive to a clinic, find a parking space, wait in the waiting room, undergo the exam that too often boils down to a few minutes’ meeting with the doctor, and then go to the pharmacy: we see many opportunities both to improve the quality of the experience and to give people back the precious time of their days.

Amazon makes no secret of why it made what is the first major acquisition made under the leadership of CEO Andy Jessy. To describe the Amazon’s plans in healthcare is Neil Lindsay vicepresidente senior Amazon Health Services:

The executive is even more direct when he points out that the acquisition is part of a long-term strategy:

We love to invent to make what should be easy easier, and we want to be one of the companies that will help dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next few years.

One Medical offers its primary care service both directly to consumers through a subscription service, and to workers through agreements concluded between One Medical and companies. Beneficiaries can have access to a network of assistance through doctors’ offices operating in the area and to the virtual assistance service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The resources acquired will likely allow Amazon to enhance its health care service. (Amazon Care) already active in the United States. According to unofficial estimates, One Medical has approximately 800,000 members in 25 US states.

For the definitive finalization of the agreement it will be necessary to wait for the favorable vote of the shareholders of One Medical and carry out the necessary procedure provided for by the law. Amir Dan Rubin will remain CEO of One Medical after the acquisition.