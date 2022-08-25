Amazon change strategy in health care sectorand a month after announcing the acquisition of One Medical for $ 3.9 billion, announces the closure of Amazon Care, virtual and home health service initially created for its employees and then extended to third-party customers. Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, explains that

[…] after receiving feedback from our corporate customers and their employees […] We understand that Amazon Care is not the right long-term solution for them and have decided that we will no longer offer the service after December 31, 2022.

Amazon Care: remote healthcare system with which patients chat with healthcare professionals and can schedule video visits. In some cases, a home visit is also planned (for vaccinations, for example) – the on-site service should have expanded to another 20 cities by the end of 2022.