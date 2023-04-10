The offered by Amazon of today allow us to buy a smart TV Panasonic TX-55LZ800E da 55 pollici. The reported discount is €700.99, or 39%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Il advised price for this product it is €1,799.99. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The smart TV Panasonic TX-55LZ800E offers a 4K OLED screen with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ which dynamically adjusts and optimizes the TV according to changes in room light and Multi HDR.