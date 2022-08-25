Amazon accelerates its expansion into healthcare. After buying the One Medical clinic chain for $ 3.9 billion in cash in July, Jeff Bezos’ company has now made an offer to also buy the Texas home healthcare company. Signify Health, preparing to invest up to $ 8 billion. The Wall Street Journal reports. According to the American business newspaper, the offers for Signify Health, a company in crisis and finished at auction, should be presented by the Labor Day holiday (next September 5), but it is not excluded that an agreement can also be concluded. before that date.

After One Medical, Bezos’ company is ready to double

The pandemic has shown that health is the new frontier of business. “We believe that healthcare is one of the services to be reinvented. We see so many opportunities in improving the quality of the patient experience, ”said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. For this reason, Amazon.com immediately aims to double.

Last month, the e-commerce giant got its hands on 1Life Healthcare Inc, a San Francisco-based company that runs One Medical, a US medical practice chain that also uses telemedicine to provide health care to citizens. Amazon paid $ 18 a share for it and also took over the debt. This agreement marked the first major acquisition announced during the tenure of CEO Andy Jassy, ​​for whom expansion into the healthcare sector is a top priority.

Now Bezos’ club is back on the pitch.

In fact, the world‘s largest e-commerce-media-tech giant has joined Signify Health‘s list of potential buyers: the Dallas-based company that has made healthcare at home not just its business but its mission, is on its knees and is valued by industry experts at around $ 5 billion. However, being up for auction, its price could rise to 8 billion.

Two other companies in the running to challenge Amazon

In this bull run, Amazon may not be the only competitor to make a big splash. Because there is another fierce challenger: according to the Wall Street Journal, the group Cvs Health Corp., a giant of health insurance and pharmaceutical distribution, has targeted the company Signify Health, which would represent a strategic asset to expand its own. range of action also to home health care. And a third antagonist has entered the race: UnitedHealth Group Inc., a multinational from Minnesota active in health care and medical insurance, has also presented itself as a potential buyer, expressing its interest in Signify Health.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, there is currently no favorite among the three challengers in the race able to reach an agreement in advance to secure the Texan company, avoiding the auction.

