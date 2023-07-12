Home » Amazon is halving the price of the Fitbit Sense for Prime Day
Amazon is halving the price of the Fitbit Sense for Prime Day

by admin
Amazon is halving the price of the Fitbit Sense for Prime Day

Be quick now: get a Fitbit Sense at half price in the Amazon Prime offer

Wednesday, 07/12/2023, 20:31

The Fitbit Sense is a smartwatch that can track your health values. It has an ECG, a skin temperature sensor, an OLED display, GPS and a 6-day battery. Best of all, the tracker is currently available on Amazon for half the RRP. Here is the most important information in a nutshell.

Get a Fitbit Sense quickly for half the price

The Smartwatch Fitbit Sense is currently number 2 among the fitness trackers in the test by our partner CHIP. She convinces in the areas accuracy and Ergonomics with top values. In terms of equipment, the Fitbit even gets the top grade of 1.0.

Especially in health sector manufacturer Fitbit offers many different settings and features that go beyond the usual. The tracker, like the Apple Watch 6, has one blood oxygen meter and a Electrocardiogram. In addition to the elegant design and strong display, the testers also like the reliable touch operation.

You can currently get the smartwatch at a reduced price of 165,11 Euro on sale at Amazon.

Read the detailed test by CHIP colleagues

sos

