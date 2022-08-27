In this Gamescom 2022 pre-show event, Dead Island 2, developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver, will be confirmed to be on the Epic Games Store, Google Stadia, PlayStation on February 3 next year. 4. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms have also confirmed that they will add the Alexa Game Control function provided by Amazon, allowing players to play games directly by touching their mouths.

Amazon launches Alexa Game Control feature that lets players play Dead Island 2 directly

Amazon said that the Alexa Game Control function will allow players to operate the game directly through natural language, and can directly operate the game instructions through spoken descriptions, such as picking up a bench on the ground, or switching hands, without using a wake-up word such as “Alexa” in advance. On the weapon, you can also directly interact with the NPCs in the game.

In the design of the Alexa Game Control function, natural semantic analysis can be used to understand the purpose of the player’s operation. In addition to allowing players to interact more intuitively in the game, Amazon also stated that this function will allow more disabled players to play games more easily, while also allowing players to interact more intuitively in the game. Create more game interaction possibilities.

At the beginning, this function only supports English interaction in North America, but Amazon said that in the future, this function will be stationed in more countries and support more language interaction. At the same time, in addition to the current corresponding Xbox and Windows PC platforms, it will also support PlayStation in the future. with the Nintendo Switch platform.

As for the “Dead Island 2” announced at the Gamescom 2022 pre-show event, it has also become the first game that supports the Alexa Game Control function and can be played through natural language operations.

