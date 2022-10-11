Fill up with energy and rediscover well-being, at all ages. Here is a very shared goal, especially during the autumn season that puts a strain on the immune defenses, often making them more vulnerable.

In addition to setting a balanced diet avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, it may be useful to resort to food supplements to help keep you healthy, getting ready to face the winter. A valid help for athletes and for those who need to replenish the substances lost with physical activity, but also for those who are experiencing a delicate phase of their life such as menopause.

Those who love to shop online can find many products on offer by taking advantage of the discounts reserved for Amazon Prime membersscheduled for 11 and 12 October 2022.

Polase classic potassium and magnesium supplement

By integrating potassium and magnesium, Farm classic helps to combat tiredness and physical fatigue, providing highly assimilable mineral salts by the body. The package contains 60 tablets (30 g), gluten-free and lactose-free.

SiS Science in Sport GO energy isotonic gel

Isotonic energy gel SiS Science in Sport GO designed to offer a fast and digestible carbohydrate reserve during exercise. In addition to slowing the onset of fatigue, it helps improve performance and can be taken without water to reduce the feeling of swelling.

Enervit Enerzona Omega 3 RX

Supplement Enervit Enerzona Omega 3 RX to fill up with precious essential fatty acids, essential for the heart, sight and brain. The gluten-free product is certified by 3 international bodies (IFOS, ORIVO and Friend of the Sea).

Estromineral Serena menopause supplement

Thanks to soy isoflavones, lactic ferments, magnolia, calcium, magnesium and vitamin D3, the food supplement Estromineral Serena for menopausal women it helps to counteract the typical ailments of this phase of female life, contributing to the good maintenance of bones.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard

Energy drink with creatine monohydrate, beta alanine, caffeine and vitamin B, the supplement Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard is a pre-workout powder ready for mixing, intended to give strength to athletes, to those who practice endurance sports and in general to gym goers.

Ymea Silhouette food supplement

Dietary supplement Ymea Silhouette in capsules with chilli extract, which stimulates metabolism and balances weight in premenopause and menopause.