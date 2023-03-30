Technology by Alessandro Longo It reaches up to 80 percent even if we have seen that the most frequent are between 30 and 40 percent

4′ of reading

Spring has arrived and Amazon has not missed the new change of season to launch one of its well-known discounted shopping events.

Even in this case, technological products are among the most discounted, up to 80 percent, even if we have seen that the most frequent are between 30 and 40 percent.

What are Amazon’s Spring Deals and how to access them

Amazon’s spring offers are an opportunity for savings, without a doubt. They last for a limited period of time, from March 27th to midnight on March 29th. Attention: one of the peculiarities of these offers is that they change continuously. This means that it pays to check the products you want to buy several times a day, so you don’t miss out on the right deal.

On a positive note, the Spring Deals, unlike Amazon Day (another of its promotional events) are aimed at all users; not only to those of Prime. The direct link is Spring Deals (amazon.it). You can also use the normal search engine and then apply the “deals of the day” filter.

– The most interesting offers. Here are the suggestions of Consigli24

Thirty best tech deals on Amazon

1. LG OLED CX TV: This TV from LG is now at a heavily discounted price, saving $200 from its original price.

2. Sony A6100 Camera: Great Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, fast hybrid autofocus, up to 11fps continuous shooting and 4K video recording. Save €200.

3. Bose Bluetooth Speaker: Choose from many discounts on Bluetooth speakers from Bose.

4. Apple products: iPhone, Apple Watch, iMac, iPad etc. There are many on offer. Typically discounted by 20 percent.

5. Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset: Up to 50% off this awesome wireless headset.

6. HP Pavilion Notebook: Power, performance, and elegant design for $300 less.

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Smartwatch: You can have this versatile smartwatch with a 7-day battery life while saving €100.

8. Amazon Echo Dot: Listen to your favorite music and manage your home via voice command. Save 30€.

9 Bose 500 soundbar, compact but performing: 200 euro discount.

10. Anker PowerCore Power Bank: With a 10,000mAh capacity and sleek design, this power bank is a very popular choice. 10 percent discount.

11. Panasonic LUMIX S DC-S5With the Amazon spring offer you can buy this camera with a discount of 600 euros.

12 Edifier R1280DBs Speakers Bookshelf Speakers. 20 percent discount

13. DJI Osmo Pocket Action Cam: Recording high-quality video is easy with this DJI action camera, available at a 20% discount.

14. Sony SRS-XB12 speaker: compact, waterproof and with a very powerful sound. Now 40 percent off

15. Samsung LC27F591FDUXEN Monitor: This curved monitor from Samsung is fine for those who want total immersion in their favorite content. Save 50€.

16. Logitech G305 Gaming Mouse: With the Amazon offer of 30% you save on the high-quality gaming mouse.

17. Xbox One S Console: Save 30% on Xbox One S console.

18. Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 Notebook: Lots of deals on Lenovo notebooks, including the Yoga model. A hundred euro discount, as usual.

19. Samsung UE65TU7100 TV: Save 30 percent on a great Samsung TV.

20. Ultimate Ears Bluetooth Speakers: With their distinctive design and high-quality sound, Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers are now 20 percent cheaper.

21. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Tablet: A highly rated tablet now at 40 percent off.

22. Acer Nitro 5 Notebook: This Acer notebook is suitable for all gaming enthusiasts, with its power and aesthetics. At 500 euros less, now.

23. Olympus E-M10 Mark III Digital Camera: A stylish and easy-to-use digital camera that’s available at a 20 percent discount.

24. SanDisk Extreme Memory Card: This memory card will let you save all your favorite memories — it’s fast, reliable, and now up to 40 percent off.

25. Western Digital external hard drive, to store all your data in safety and peace of mind; discounts up to 40 percent

26. Huawei P30 smartphone: Save €200 on the Huawei P30 smartphone, an excellent choice especially for the photographic sector.

27. DualShock 4 Controllers: Save 30% on DualShock 4 controllers with this deal.

28. Corsair Gaming Keyboard: Buy the Corsair Gaming Keyboard and save 20%.

29. Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphone: Save up to 20% on the Galaxy S21.

30. Asus Zenbook notebook: Power, performance and elegant design in one product. With a 200 euro discount.

Final advice

It is true that the discounts can change from hour to hour but stalling, hunting for the best ones, risks being dangerous. The discounts are running out, in fact, and we could no longer find the desired product in a promotional version. In any case, as always with Amazon events, let’s avoid impulsive purchases. We only buy what we need and always after research and objective comparison with other products.

View on breakinglatest.news