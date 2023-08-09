Amazon summit, alliance against deforestation announced

Lula optimistic, ‘It will be a great meeting’

The regional summit on the Amazon, scheduled for today and tomorrow in the city of Belem, will be “a great meeting”: assured the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, promoter of the initiative, which is attended by the eight member countries of the Organization of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty (Acto). “In Belém we will have our first big meeting to discuss the issue of the Amazonian people,” Lula said.

Yesterday the head of state visited the hospital ship Avaré in Santarem, in the state of Parà. Here he recalled that in 2025 Belém will host the COP-30. “When 2025 rolls around, we’re going to have a big, big climate debate in the heart of the Amazon,” he said

concluded Lula. And also his foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, reiterated that the government’s priorities remain “the defense of the Amazon and the fight against environmental crimes”.

Furthermore, yesterday the Brazilian president once again asked for concrete support from developed countries to safeguard the Amazon. “They promised to distribute 100 billion dollars, it was the great promise of the rich countries but we are still waiting for that money,” Lula said during a press conference. “Some of them came from Norway and Germany with the

Fund for the Amazon but we are far from what is necessary for the 28 million inhabitants of the region to have a

decent future,” he added.

According to rumors reported by the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, the complaint expressed today by Lula will form an integral part of the final document of the summit, the Declaration of Belém. The document, Folha reveals, will also include a “condemnation of the proliferation of unilateral trade measures which, based on environmental requirements and standards, translate into trade barriers and mainly affect small producers in developing countries”.

The Belem Declaration, we need 100 billion from rich countries

The draft of the Belém Declaration, which will be signed by the countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (Octa), meeting today at the regional summit on the Amazon, will urge the richest countries to contribute money to sustainable development projects. According to the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper, the final document should “ask developed countries to keep their promise to allocate 100 billion dollars a year for developing countries”.

The draft Declaration also “condemns the proliferation of unilateral trade measures which, based on environmental requirements and standards, result in trade barriers and mainly affect small producers in developing countries”, informs the newspaper, according to which this paragraph is aimed in particular at the European Union and was proposed by Brazil.

