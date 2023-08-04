Amazon’s accounts restore hope to the stock exchanges, MPs snatches Milan after the quarterly

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – European stock markets open higher in an attempt to recover after three consecutive downturns, marked by the cut of the US rating by Fitch: there is waiting for the publication of the monthly report on the market of work with analysts’ estimates of around 200,000 new jobs created in July and an unemployment rate of 3.6%. Support comes from Amazon’s results, which rose nearly 9% in After Hours on Wall Street.

German industry above expectations, France and Spain slow down

German industrial orders, meanwhile, surprisingly rose 7% month on month in June. This is a result well above expectations, which saw a decline, as well as the most marked growth rate since June 2020. The June figure was slightly revised downwards, +6.2% from +6.4%. This while industrial production slows down in France: the reference index calculated by the national statistical institute Insee contracted by 0.9% on the month after growing by 1.1% in May (data revised downwards compared to the previous communication by +1.2%). Spanish industrial production was also bad, falling by 3% per year in June.

Stable spread at 166 points, yield rises to 4.28%

Stable it spread between BTp and Bund. At the start of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the German bond of the same duration was indicated at 166 basis points, the same value as the closing on August 3rd. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP continues to rise, indicated at 4.28% from 4.24% of the previous reference.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange returns positive, Nikkei closes at +0.10%

Finally, the session ended slightly up for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the Nikkei 225 index gaining 0.10% to 32,192 points. The Japanese market recovers share after two consecutive days of decline, in a situation of waiting for the US data on employment, expected during the day. The broad Topix index finished the session up 0.28% to 2,274.63 points.

