A sort of No-VAT rained down on Amazon on Saturday for the iPhone world and Apple in general. The large online retailer, unlike other online retailers, does not name (nor directly advertise) his special discount operations in this way, but it is an event that has the same practical effect. When they arrive, they are marked down with discounts of 18% a large number of products.

During Saturday, those who were able to take advantage of the event, perhaps by following our “almost direct” coverage, were able to buy discounted iPhones but also 12″ iPad Pros and 11″ iPad Pros, iPad minis, ninth grade iPads and 10th generation, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch (including Ultra) and even the Apple Pencil 1, the very rarely discounted Airpods Max.

Arousing interest with 18% were in particular the discounts on the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max which for some colors (such as silver) they dropped to €1753 against €2139 that Apple asks you. The discount has extended to almost all iPhone 14 Pro Max models, including the most (relatively) inexpensive 128GB models. Only different 512GB colors were missing.

At the time of writing, the products, especially the iPhones, are almost all sold out or have returned to normal prices. It is normal because the pieces run out and only those who arrive first, are best accommodated. And those who have “settled down”, taking advantage of savings that on some occasions have gone close to 400 euros for iPhones and 800 euros for Macs, have been in large numbers.

If you want to know which Apple products are still on sale, go to this page which we will update several times today, Sunday 26 February. Below we will tell you which iPhones, on the other hand, are still 18% off or are still very affordable

iPhone 14 Pro e iPhone 14 Pro Max

Speaking of iPhone, what we notice at the time of writing (Sunday morning) is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the top iPhones of the year which until a few weeks ago were virtually unavailable in stores (including Apple ones), even from Amazon now they are either back to normal prices or out of stock. But there are still some rare but good opportunities.

iPhone 14 e iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14s and even more so the iPhone 14 Plus have always been available and often discounted. Yesterday, however, for almost the entire range, the discount was much more important than in the past. The most interesting products in terms of discount were the basic versions of the iPhone 14 Plus which, unlike other versions, have never been significantly discounted. Among the iPhone 14 we also point out the iPhone 14 discounted not by 18 but by 13%; it is a great deal, the best discount out of Amazon’s “no VAT” promotions

iPhone 13 e iPhone 13 mini

If you are interested in the iPhone 13 (a model that is still on sale and which represents a very serious alternative in the price-performance ratio to the iPhone 14) you are in luck. For now, Apple has not yet restored the prices of this model and you are spoiled for choice in the versions with an 18% discount.

We do not publish here the list of all the models because it would mean almost entirely replicating the Amazon price list. We emphasize the convenience of the 128GB version in different colors that al price of €769.99 instead of €939 it costs 40 euros less than what Apple asks you for the iPhone 12 in the measly 64 GB cut. The price of the 256 GB version is also excellent (€867 instead of €1059) while for the 512 GB version you will find not only the colors at an 18% discount (€1056 instead of €1289) but also the Product Red at 1027 euros, therefore with a 20% discount

On the other hand, there are fewer iPhone 13 Minis on sale. But someone offers important savings opportunities because the promotion reaches a 21% discount on the price list for some models. Here are the discounted iPhone minis

Apple offers with discounts starting from 18% on Amazon on February 25th