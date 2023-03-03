«For six months my life and that of my family have been literally turned upside down by the illness of our youngest son. Alessandro was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune, chronic and degenerative disease and which, even if it is not seen, can have very serious consequences”. Thus begins the testimony of Massimo Ambrosini, the former Milan midfielder, who exposes himself and tells his private story for an important cause: to support scientific research and help diabetes patients, like his child. He does so in a video message, shared by the Italian Diabetes Foundation, in which he sits with his hands clasped and speaks in a heartfelt but clear, direct tone. He talks about what he’s going through and undertakes, for research, to run the Milan marathon on April 2nd.

We are constantly forced to monitor his blood sugar and give insulin injections several times a day, every day – continues the former AC Milan captain in the video -. At the moment type 1 diabetes is an incurable disease, but there is hope that only and exclusively passes through scientific research. My wife, I and all the relatives of the 200,000 adults and children who have this disease have the need and the will to know that sooner or later there will be a definitive cure”. A hope.

But also, as mentioned, the will to make a personal commitment to give a signal: "That's why I decided to run at the Milan Marathon, together with some of my former teammates, to support the Italian Diabetes Foundation". Ambrosini, 45, stopped playing in 2014, the last shirt that of Fiorentina. From that moment he started running, and today he is an expert runner. TV commentator for Dazn and Prime Video, in an interview conducted by Manuela Croci on 7 he admitted that he has never thought about a coaching career, like many former teammates: «Being a coach takes a lot of time and energy. When I stopped I wanted to give priority to the family, the children and the time to dedicate to them». His wife Paola, and their children Federico, Angelica and obviously Alessandro.