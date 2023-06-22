Home » Ambu Srl / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2940/2023 of 08.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13688/2022 Ambu Srl with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. dei Ministri, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, Marche University Hospital and against the Puglia Region and the Autonomous Province of Trento.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 298.8 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 366.1 Kb)

Instance (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 418.7 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 420.1 Kb)

Additional reasons appeal Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 427.1 Kb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 419.9 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Marche (PDF 422.0 Kb)

Appeal for additional grounds Bolzano (PDF 415.4 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Trento (PDF 417.0 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 424.8 Kb)

Appeal for added reasons Puglia (PDF 420.1 Kb)

Appeal additional grounds Puglia 2 (PDF 421.6 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Sardinia (PDF 416.6 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 421.6 Kb)

Additional grounds appeal Umbria (PDF 443.2 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Valle D’Aosta (PDF 414.3 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 422.8 Kb)

