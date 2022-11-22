Big Brother Vip – Newsby

The news leaked from the mouth of the person concerned, Daniele Dal Moro, who in front of the cameras of Big Brother Vip, in the middle of a discussion, made it known that he had been urgently hospitalized.

Il Big Brother VIP, keep glued to the small screen million viewers. After the case of Marco Bellavianominations, new entries, Covid and new flirts, especially the one between Antonino Spinalbese con Oriana Marzolithe health problem of also pops up Daniele Dal Moro.

The quarrel with Edoardo Donnamaria

Yesterday the cameras were turned off in the Cincecittà studio where Alfonso Signorini gets in touch with the competitors of Big Brother Vip, those inside the house remained on all night as usual and resumed Daniele Dal Moro in a heated discussion with Edoardo Donnamaria.

The cause of the quarrel is the relationship between Luca Salatino and Soraia Allam Cerutiwhich would have made the Forum columnist jealous, convinced that Dal Moro, his friend, doesn’t have the same nice opinion of his love story, which was created within the most spied on walls in Italy with Antonella Fiordelisi. Finally Daniele told him to be disappointed, because he pointed the finger at him, and then blurted out: “I can’t get upset, last night they hospitalized me urgently”.

Daniele Dal Moro’s health problem

The sentence said by Daniele Dal Moro in a clear moment of agitation towards his friend Edoardo has not gone unnoticed, and many they are wondering what happened to the gieffino and former tronista of Men and Women. Daniele and Edoardo have made a beautiful friendship but evidently in the recent episode, some misunderstandings have taken over. Antonella Fiordelisi’s boyfriend felt a sense of jealousy and despondency when her friend showered with compliments, with great admiration Luca and Soraia: “I may have misunderstood, but I thought you don’t believe in our love”. She thundered against Edoardo. “You wanted to support your partner, remember that in life there are also friends” instead replied Dal Moro, before flustering and revealing to everyone that he was rushed to hospital two nights ago: “I can’t get mad”.

Daniele Del Moro in fact a few days ago, he felt bad. Many believed that he would have left the house, also because it was assumed he was suffering from Covid. In reality, after being absent to be examined by the doctors in the hospital, he returned, but without giving any other details about his state of health. “Yesterday evening they rushed me to the hospital, by ambulance. I shouldn’t get pissed, I should stay calm”. He only declared Dal Moro that he must have been really ill, so much so that Micol Incorvaia he later said he was very scared. It is a pity that the direction of the GF preferred to censor the audio, just as the Vip was recounting what happened.

His experiences in television

But how is this process taking place in Daniele Dal Moro’s Big Brother Vip? If it doesn’t go in terms of health and it seems also in the context of friendships, the young man at the moment, the 32-year-old from Verona, does not seem to have found particular harmony with some women of the house. Which happened a long time ago, when he joined as a stranger in the Big Brother 16, where he attempted a relationship with Martina Nasoni.



The latter, from the very first moment, showed herself to be very interested in him, but the former tronista at a certain point preferred to curb by no longer reciprocating his feelings. The two after the end of the reality show they would have tried to start a dating which however in the end led to the definitive tear. “He acted like a coward, and it broke my heart. I suffer, because I’m in love with him. I know, it’s the first time I’ve said it openly: Daniele wanted us to live our story confidentially, while I plunged headlong into it. And I’m stupid, because I gave him my all. In the Big Brother house, when I was looking for a hug or a kiss from him, Daniele would stop me. And he said he didn’t want to ‘put on show’ on television.” She said in an interview. In 2020 Daniele Dal Moro arrives at Men and Women as a tronistaready to really find his soul mate, but also in that case the gieffino Vip failed to set up any stories due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Who knows if there will be a turning point, at least in terms of feelings, in the coming days. For now, we all hope you are well.

