Ambulance versus bus. Four victims in the tunnel

Extremely serious collision in a tunnel yesterday afternoon in Urbino between a bus full of children on a trip and an ambulance. With a tragic toll: four dead and some lightly injured. The entire crew of the Potes rescue vehicle from Fossombrone and the person transported lost their lives. The victims are a doctor, a 40-year-old Albanian citizen, the driver, a nurse and the 85-year-old patient. The accident occurred inside the “Cu gulino” tunnel on state road 73 bis, the “bypass” that connects the city of Urbino to that of Fermignano. The road was temporarily closed in both directions to allow rescue operations, with the transit of vehicles from km 0.000 to km 3.000 diverted along the adjacent road. Upon impact, the vehicle, which left Fossombrone, in the municipality of the province of Pesaro and Urbino, caught fire and the people on board had no escape, the rescuers did not have time to save anyone: when it arrived on site the air ambulance left from the hospital in Torrette di Ancona for the victims there was nothing left to do. The bus driver was not seriously injured in the face and has a fractured hand. Three other passengers were transferred as a precaution to the emergency room of the Urbino hospital because they were slightly intoxicated.

The bus, rented by an agency in Monteprandone, in the province of Ascoli Piceno, was carrying around thirty children aged between three and eight from Grottammare, a municipality in the Marche region, headed to Urbino. The little ones mostly escaped with a few bruises and a big scare. As well as their companions, including a priest, as the trip was organized by the Madonna della Speranza church, which other parishes had joined. After the impact, the bus passengers managed to get out of the vehicle and head towards the exit of the tunnel. In the confusion, two of them fell off a cliff and were later recovered by the air ambulance. The emergency vehicle collided head-on with the bus, for reasons still under investigation. The driver reported that he found the ambulance in the lane and that he tried in vain to avoid it. The 118 vehicle, headed for the Urbino hospital, completely destroyed the front dashboard of the bus. The clash was very violent, the ambulance was engulfed in flames and the tunnel was invaded by a dense cloud of smoke, which then spread outside. Various Anas teams, firefighters and law enforcement intervened at the site of the accident to manage the traffic and allow the road to reopen as quickly as possible. «A huge tragedy, we are shocked», commented the president of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli.