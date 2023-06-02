Ambushed referee Taylor, Marchisio very harsh on Roma ultras: “This is not typhus, it’s the delinquency of poor losers”

“Silly violence of poor losers.” This is how Claudio Marchisio defines the attack by Roma fans on Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Europa League final, at Budapest airport. Shortly after 7pm on 1 June, as he was preparing to return to Great Britain, Taylor found himself surrounded by a hundred Giallorossi fans who showered him with insults. Some of them, who were preparing to return to Italy, also tried to push Taylor, who was with his wife and daughter. «25,000 fans have colored Budapest with the colors of Roma. From the first to the last second they supported their team with love and passion, and represented the most beautiful thing our football has to offer to Europe, paying tribute to Roma who have made a magnificent journey in the Europa League. former Juventus player in a long post on Instagram in which he shared the video of the assault on the referee. «A few hours after the final, however, a dozen of them at the airport became the protagonists of a disgusting scene, a real attack on a family, that of Anthony Taylor, who at that moment was not a referee but only a father and a husband careful to protect his wife and daughter, incredulous and frightened», he continues, retracing what happened. “Silly violence of poor losers”, in short, him. To then conclude by condemning the fact: «This stuff is not football, it is not typhus, it does no honor to anyone but it is only crime of which we are all tired. Enough!”

