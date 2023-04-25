Home » AMD announces Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips for gaming handhelds
AMD announces Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips for gaming handhelds

AMD announces Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips for gaming handhelds

AMD announced the chips Ryzen Z1 e Ryzen Z1 Extremedesigned for gaming handhelds along the lines of Steam Deck: these are sophisticated SoCs with a 4 nm production process that include a Zen 4 processor and an RDNA 3 GPU.

If you have already heard of it, it is because it is the technology that we have described in the tested ASUS ROG Ally, and which allows really interesting performances on this type of device thanks to Technical specifications respectable.

In fact, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme includes a Zen 4 CPU equipped with eight cores and 16 threads, alongside an RDNA 3 GPU with 12 cores and 24 MB of cache, for an estimated power of 8.6 TFLOPS, very close to that of a PS5 ; while the Ryzen Z1 boasts six CPU cores and 12 threads, four GPU cores and 22MB of cache, for a total of 2.8 TFLOPS.


Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme, the technical specifications

AMD Ryzen Z1 series, benchmark ufficiali
AMD Ryzen Z1 series, benchmark ufficiali

I benchmark Officials of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme speak of 60 fps at 720p in demanding titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and up to double in Forza Horizon 4, all upscaled to 1080p thanks to FSR technology. Focusing on native 1080p, it drops to 30-40 fps.

In short, it is another performance category compared to what is currently offered by Steam Deck, but this inevitably implies higher prices: that of the ASUS ROG Ally, for example, we will find out on May 11th.

