The Association of Diabetologists has raised an alarm regarding the ever-increasing number of scams linked to miraculous cures or diets that would be able to cure diabetes patients, disease that affects more than 3.5 million people.

Diabetes, despite being known, is often underestimated, and this is when people are in a position to fall into some traps found on the web or on TV, believing that their situation can also be managed independently, without the help or advice of their attending physician and yielding to the purchase of pills, drinks and alternative medicines.

The world of the web and TV have always been a vehicle for an infinite number of information, many of which however turn out to be hoaxes or real scams, which focus only on raising as much money as possible, before disappearing into thin air , ruining people’s lives both economically and in terms of health.

Recently the AMD (Association of Diabetologists) and the SID (Italian Society of Diabetology) issued a statement warning all diabetes patients, especially Type 2, of the presence of incredibly dangerous scams present on various websites and social media , advising to stay away from any kind of contact.

People, especially if they are ill or in fragile psychological conditions, are particularly inclined to look for an alternative solution to what they are experiencing, for this very reason they end up in the traps of bad guys who, with the aim of selling as much as possible, advertise their products passing them off as miraculous remedies, even through skills never acquired.

Diabetes patients at risk scams, what to watch out for

As reported by AMD and SID, on the web and in some television channels it would be possible to purchase highly dangerous alternative treatments for subjects suffering from Type 2 Diabetes. Among the products on sale, natural-based food supplements have been found which should cure not only diabetes but also blood sugar, cholesterol and other ailments.

In their press release, the Association of Diabetologists and the Italian Society of Diabetology: “reiterate and reassure patients of the total safety and efficacy of pharmacological therapies for the treatment of diabetes and distance themselves from the use of any therapy not covered by international guidelines .”

Finally, they remind all people that the only figure to rely on is their own doctor, who is aware of all the personal medical histories of their patients and is capable of identifying the best treatment to prescribe for each specific case.