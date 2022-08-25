The Cinebench R20 performance score of AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7 7700X processor exposed by the “Extreme Gamer Hall” is nearly 30% faster than the current 5700X in single-core and multi-core performance, but it still depends on Intel’s hybrid core architecture. No chance to lead.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X has 8C16T, 4.5GHz clock, in Cinebench R20 test, single-core performance 773 points, multi-core 7701 points, this performance is 30% better than 5700X in single-core and multi-core, even in The single-core performance also beats the 5950X.

But at present, this performance has no absolute advantage compared to i7-13700K or i7-12700K, and we will have to wait until AMD releases products and the performance is lifted.

source: videocardz.com