Home Health AMD Ryzen 7 7700X’s Cinebench R20 performance exposure single-core, multi-core 30% increase
Health

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X’s Cinebench R20 performance exposure single-core, multi-core 30% increase

by admin
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X’s Cinebench R20 performance exposure single-core, multi-core 30% increase

The Cinebench R20 performance score of AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7 7700X processor exposed by the “Extreme Gamer Hall” is nearly 30% faster than the current 5700X in single-core and multi-core performance, but it still depends on Intel’s hybrid core architecture. No chance to lead.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X has 8C16T, 4.5GHz clock, in Cinebench R20 test, single-core performance 773 points, multi-core 7701 points, this performance is 30% better than 5700X in single-core and multi-core, even in The single-core performance also beats the 5950X.

But at present, this performance has no absolute advantage compared to i7-13700K or i7-12700K, and we will have to wait until AMD releases products and the performance is lifted.

source: videocardz.com

Further reading:

See also  How to recognize the signs of stroke in a person

You may also like

NASA unveils the silent “misunderstanding” of the universe...

In Bobbio, the gymnasium remains without a seat...

Who is Peiter Zatko, the manager who buggers...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the review: design that...

Apple’s iOS 16 will push Lockdown, a new...

Why are seniors more prone to Covid?

Developed for more than ten years and changed...

Amazon in the running to acquire Signify Health,...

Caused a heated discussion: NASA released the real...

Professor Maurizio Ruscio works in Udine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy