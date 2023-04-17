amendment for fixed post 118 in Lampedusa In the INMP field for collaboration with the Coast Guard

Printable version

Press release no. 16

Release date April 17, 2023

Migrants, Schillaci: amendment for fixed position 118 in Lampedusa In the INMP field for collaboration with the Coast Guard

Activate a 118 medical station on the island of Lampedusa to ensure timeliness and efficiency in emergency-urgency interventions to protect the health of the island’s inhabitants and migrants.

This is what the Government amendment, signed by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, provides for to the decree on the subject of legal entry flows of foreign workers and the prevention and fight against irregular immigration.

The amendment also provides for the stipulation of a memorandum of understanding of the National Institute for the promotion of the health of migrant populations and the fight against diseases of poverty (INMP), having consulted the Ministry of Health, with the Ministry of the Interior, the Sicilian Region, the Municipality of Lampedusa and the Coast Guard Harbor Master’s Office so that the 118 station is equipped with adequate professionalism, the necessary technical equipment as well as the procedures for taking charge and assisting the migrant population.

“The availability of a fixed 118 station in Lampedusa is an absolute novelty for our nation and demonstrates once again the Government’s great attention to the health of the resident population and migrants – declared Minister Schillaci – the involvement of the INMP, in collaboration with the institutions and the Coast Guard, will make it possible to guarantee reception and care systems for vulnerable subjects in terms of health poverty such as to generate virtuous management paths in the various territorial realities”.