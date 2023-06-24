Amenorrhea, divided into primary and secondary: cause, symptoms, diagnosis and treatments

Amenorrhea is a syndrome that affects women of childbearing age: what are the main causes and symptoms, but above all what treatments can be done.

Although very little is said about it, amenorrhea is a disorder that, to this day, still affects many women. It is a pathology which, like many others, must not be taken lightly. And that, as soon as it is discovered, must be extensively discussed with your gynecologist.

The first thing to do to avoid any kind of danger is not only to carefully monitor the menstrual cycle, and then make a good note of the first actual day, but also ovulation and the events that occur between these steps. If, then, one were to be sure of being affected by amenorrhea, the gynecologist will evaluate the best therapeutic choice.

Amenorrhea: what it is and when it occurs

Amenorrhea is in fact the absence of menstruation. And it can be primary type, when the woman has never had a period, or secondary when this stops suddenly or appears erratic until it disappears. It is a typical manifestation of women with eating disorders, linked to high stress, rigorous sports schedules and other health problems as well.

Primary and secondary amenorrhea, how it manifests itself and what are the causes (tantasalute.it)

If the amenorrhea lasts a long time, it means that estrogen is very low. In this case, the female body is exposed to certain pathologies such as osteoporosis. The condition becomes, in some circumstances, normal in pregnancy, breastfeeding, menopause, due to the use of contraceptives and drugs. On the other hand, it can take over in an anomalous way from request an intervention, when there are weight problems, thyroid problems, excessive physical effort, hormonal problems and tumors. For this reason it is important to be visited and carry out the related tests. Even in cases of adhesions in the uterus due to scrapings it is possible that this condition occurs at a certain age.

Primary amenorrhea is due to anomalies of the apparatus and it is for this reason that the cycle never occurs. So this is a totally different pathological condition and in any case rarer. The symptoms are simple: total absence of menstruation. So no delays or variations: the cycle does not appear. There may also be other ailments such as acne, hypertrichosis, galactorrhea, hair loss and infertility. To prevent it, it is always useful to adopt a healthy lifestyle. So be of normal weight, play sports, rest and avoid excessive stress. For the diagnosis it is necessary to contact the doctor who will evaluate the functioning of the ovaries and will invite you to take a pregnancy test first and then to take a blood sample to evaluate the hormones. In some cases it can be useful the hysteroscopy and the MRI to learn more about some clinical conditions.

Il treatment of the condition it depends on the causes. If these are due to hormonal imbalances, the solution will be pharmacological to restore the situation. If there are problems such as malformations or alterations, surgery will be performed.

