FROM OUR REPORTER

WACO (TEXAS) — Donald Trump warned that America risks “death and destruction” if he will be indicted, and has attacked the magistrates (“corrupt”, “animals”) starting with the District Attorney of Manhattan Alvin Bragg. In this climate yesterday at the Waco airport, the former president has rallied his followers. “Re-elect me and you will be avenged”, he promised in a contemptuous and at times apocalyptic rally. Thousands, sunburned on the shadeless runway, waited for him for hours, some with small children in pushchairs. “Nobody talks about greatness anymore, it’s one witch hunt after another. I am persecuted by prosecutors and from the Department of Injustice, in the pay of Democrats and Hillary Clinton,” Trump said, comparing the investigations against him to those of Stalinist Russia. “If we don’t destroy the deep state, the deep state will destroy America.”

It was the first rally since Trump urged his supporters to take back the country a week ago, with words that recall the assault on Congress (the event in Waco was preceded by a video of the former president singing « Justice for All” with some rioters sentenced on January 6). It was also his first major campaign launch event of 2024.

In addition to the words, the place is significant: Waco is a symbol of hostility to federal government meddling in America. A Trump spokesman denied any connection to the extremists, explaining that the town of 140,000 is simply located among the most populous centers of Texas and has the right infrastructure. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told the crowd that he was the one who picked Waco when Trump called him and said, “I’m coming to Texas, pick me a nice city.” The rally falls on the days of 30th Anniversary of the Siege of Waco. The site of the tragedy is a thirty-minute drive from the stage from which the former president challenged the US authorities yesterday. See also Even our life is becoming a video game

On February 28, 1993, the Federals of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms Agency (ATF) attempted a raid on the compound where the religious sect of the Davidians lived, among the cow pastures east of Waco. Their leader, David Koresh, 33, called himself the Messiah, had 13 wives stolen from his own followers and had sex with underage girls. The Davidians were armed to the teeth, with machine guns and automatic rifles in anticipation of the Apocalypse: they were ready for battle between God’s Army and the federal government. The raid was repulsed, four agents were killed, the FBI, snipers and Abrams tanks intervened: a 51-day siege began. The negotiators managed to get about twenty people out. But on April 19, 1993, when they thought of forcing Koresh and about eighty loyalists to surrender by throwing tear gas at the compound, they all died in a mysterious fire.

Today at the site there is a church/museum and a memorial commemorating the victims – including children aged 1 and 6. in front of them waving three flags saying: “Trump saves America again, 2024». The current leader of the Davidians, Charles Pace, partially blind and with a prosthetic right leg, lost in a tractor accident, he is a fan of Trump: he claims that the former president was chosen by God to bring down “the deep state of Babylon” and that he has decided to hold a rally in Waco precisely to underline that he is under siege by the FBI as Koresh was thirty years ago. On the walls of the church, built with the help of Texan conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, later a Trump supporter, anti-Clinton conspiracy theories can be read (he was the president in 1993): «Koresh was a false prophet – says Pace – but he knew too much, the Clintons couldn’t let him live.” See also DentalAcademy Oral Medicine pushes towards a new dentistry

Former deputy sheriff Terry Fuller tells us that it is a church in a manner of speaking, only for tax reasons: “How many churches have you seen that are closed on Sundays?”. There are no faithful (Pace claims that they are all online) but it is a tourist destination: we meet couples, families with children, three Irish people, two motorcyclists with Harley Davidsons (“Johnny V” and “papà di Rosa” are the names engraved on their waistcoats leather) who take us by the hand to pray for the victims. But in Waco, writes the most widely circulated newspaper in Texas, the “Houston breaking latest news“, Trump “plays with fire” because he is “a sanctuary for the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers and other anti-government extremists», of those who see in it proof that the federal government does not protect citizens, indeed violates their rights, takes away their weapons, of those who consider the FBI an instrument of democratic presidents: sentiments that Trump has been able to exploit.