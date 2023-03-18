The American actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60: his press officer gave the news, according to which the actor died of natural causes. Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland and was most famous for starring in several hit TV series and movies. Most of all, his role in the series is remembered The Wire, set right in Baltimore, in which he played the policeman Cedric Daniels. He had also acted in all four films of the saga of action films John Wickstarring Keanu Reeves, in which he played the character of Charon.

