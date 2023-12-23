American woman with rare double uterus gave birth to twins – breaking latest news

at Silvia Turin

The little sisters were born from their 32-year-old mother’s two wombs within a day of each other. They are fine. “Our miracle babies are born,” the Alabama woman wrote. One chance in 1 million

The happy event was announced by the same woman, a 32-year-old from Alabama, Kelsey Hatcher, already a mother of three children, who documented her exceptional pregnancy on Instagram. “Our miracle babies are born,” she wrote: the first little one, called Roxi Layla, was born on Tuesday, while her little sister Rebel Laken was born on Wednesday. The mother and daughters have already been released from hospital.

The woman learned she had a double uterus at the age of 17. The double uterus is an anomaly that affects approximately one in 2,000-3,000 women. Despite the presence of two uterine bodies, there are still two fallopian tubes. The double uterus, or didelphus, is a characteristic present from birth and, if it does not cause problems, does not require interventions. A double birth like the one that awaited the 32-year-old American was different. Pregnancies in both uteruses are extremely rare. The last known case occurred in Bangladesh in 2019, when Arifa Sultana, then 20, gave birth to healthy twins 26 days apart.

The 32-year-old knew the twins could be born at different times, from minutes to hours to even days. The pregnancy was considered low risk, but the birth was considered high risk, but everything went well. Mrs. Hatcher’s labor was induced at 39 weeks: the first baby was born by natural birth and the second by caesarean section. Professor Davis, who accompanied the birth, said the newborns could be called “fraternal twins”. Kelsey wrote on social media: «Our team at UAB (the University of Alabama with its Women & Infants Center in Birmingham, ed.) was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience! I can’t wait to share the whole birth story with you guys!”

