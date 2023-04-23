Amici 2023, sixth evening episode – Cricca eliminates Ramon, who leaves with an employment contract in New York

Il Evening Of Amici 2023 continues with the sixth episode and here on DavideMaggio.it the appointment with the Saturday evening live blogging is renewed, to follow and update minute by minute everything that happened during Thursday’s recording (spoiler who).

Amici 2023: the sixth episode of the evening minute by minute

21.26: Maria De Filippi enters the studio and announces the three judges, who are performing their “specialty” for the first time. She begins singing Michele Bravi, then dances Giuseppe Giofrè, closes in playback – on the notes of Lady Marmalade Christian Malgioglio. Then the usual “game” to extract the team that starts the match: this time they have to blow into a tube keeping the ball inside raised.

First heat: Arisa-Todaro vs Zerbi-Celentano

21.34: The Arisa-Todaro team kicks off the game. “Glad to have the snitch”, comments the singer. The challenged team is Zerbi-Celentano.

21.37: It starts from the dance of Isobel (Team Zerbi-Celentano), who brings tap dancing to the stage. “Every week you amaze me”Giofrè enthuses. Wax (Arisa-Todaro) answers singing I do not want the moon. Giuseppe confirms his thought and gives the dancer the point. Cristiano shares why “a star was born looking at this number”. 1 to 0 for Zerbi-Celentano.

21.46: Balla Ramon (Zerbi-Celentano) and it is the occasion for a new quarrel between Alessandra and Emanuel, after the teacher has kept us saying that the dancer often performs in anything other than his style. Then Wax (Arisa-Todaro) engages in I’ll give you a rose. Malgioglio they say “hit full” by the singer and rewards him. “I like this quality of Wax”Bravo adds. 1 a 1.

21.53: The third round, all dance, is decisive: on one side Mattia (Arisa-Todaro), on the other Ramon (Zerbi-Celentano). Alessandra stings Cristiano: “I noticed that Mr. Malgioglio changed his glasses, so I was right that you were blind!”. The judge, for his part, does not feel upset by his pupil. “You Cristiano are upset by yourself”, retorts the teacher. The point, in fact, goes to Mattia. Joseph shares. The Arisa-Todaro team wins.

Ramon at risk

22.02: The two teachers of the winning team send at risk Aaron e Ramon, who play the game with one performance each (the singer in Bob Marley version). And now the choice of the jury: Ramon at risk of elimination.

Second heat: Arisa-Todaro vs Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo

22.08: The race continues with the second run. The team challenged this time is that of Lorella and Emanuel.

22.10: Con Kisssing Angelina (Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo). On the other side dance Mattia (Arisa-Todaro). Malgioglio congratulates both but chooses the singer. And so does Good because “I lost control with Angelina”. 1 to 0 for Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo.

22.16: Touch a Wax (Arisa-Todaro) singing Adriano Celentano.

22.22: It’s time for the ballerina Madeleine (Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo). Cristiano exclaims Emanuel: “He introduced her to me as who knows who…”. From the “pigeon loft” Alessandra rejoices. Point goes to Wax. Even Giuseppe, after being “nicely” silenced by Malgioglio (“You my son only know Greek yoghurt. You only have Britney Spears”she tells him), vote for the singer. 1 a 1.

22.29: Third and decisive test with the dance of Mattia (Arisa-Todaro) e Make noise sung by Click (Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo). Well done he found in the singer “soul and animal” and rewards him. Malgioglio is spent instead for “that gorgeous dancer”. Giofrè is decisive: he chooses Cricca. The Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo team wins.

Matthias at risk

22.36: Wax e Mattia they fight to stay in the game. Then the decision of the judges: Mattia at risk of elimination.

22.42: The gauntlet is renewed between prof. We dance and sing, as it should, with Lorella, Emanuel, Arisa and Raimondo. Then it's the turn of Rudy and Alessandra, who in a medley by Raffaella Carrà "make fun" of their colleagues. Cristiano declares for Emanuel: "When I see Giorgia's husband I have certain flushes!". In the end, one point each and no winner.

Third heat: Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo vs Zerbi-Celentano

23.03: The race resumes with the third run. Lorella and Emanuel decide to deal with Rudy and Alessandra.

23.04: We start again from the gauntlet on sensuality wanted by Emanuel, Magdalene versus Isobelbecause according to her the teacher has not yet digested the defeat of the previous glove between the two dancers. “You don’t act like a cockerel, which you are, because you won one glove out of ten (…) Lower your crest”Celentano cuts short. After the demonstration by the professional Giulia, the two dancers perform. Malgioglio chooses Maddalena because “it’s more feminine”. Bravi does not notice a great difference in sensuality between the two but prefers Isobel. Giofrè decides: “I preferred Maddalena’s face and arms”. 1 to 0 for Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo.

23.20: We move on to singing with Aaron (Zerbi-Celentano) in Be The One e Click (Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo) in One like you. Michele compliments both of them and chooses Aaron because “You ate Dua Lipa”. Christian approves why “you’re wonderful”. 1 a 1.

23.25: Last test with Angelina (Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo) who tries to bring home the victory singing Psalm. For the other team he tries Isobel (Zerbi-Celentano), who before dancing discovers that there are photos of her and her family in the scenography behind her. Malgioglio has no doubts in choosing the dancer, while Bravi votes for the singer.

23.38: Giofrè, decisive, spends himself on the dancer. The Zerbi-Celentano team wins.

Clique in the ballot with Ramon and Mattia

23.39: Rudy and Alessandra decide who they are Angelina e Click having to play it. The two singers present the new unreleased songs, then the jury does the rest: Clique at risk of elimination.

23.45: Among the three, the judges are immediately called to a rescue: “pardoned” Mattia.

23.46: At this point Ramon e Click they compete for the elimination of the stake. The first to perform is the singer with I was looking for love.

23.51: After the two performances, the return to Amici by Enrico Brignano.

00.01: Once the guest has been dismissed, De Filippi invites the judges to vote for the elimination and announces that the student who has obtained the greatest approval of the evening from the studio audience is Angelina.

00.03: The images move to the little house, where the boys have returned waiting to find out the verdict of the ballot. Maria intervenes in connection to test the moods of the two students at risk, who are also very close friends. Cricca makes a promise to Ramon: “Out of here I’ll be there”. The dancer, moved, admits: “Cricca has been indispensable for me here (…) He is a person who does me good and makes me feel good”.

00.08: All gathered in the bleachers, the presenter is ready to give the verdict: "Okay, here we go".

Eliminated Ramon

00.13: L'eliminated is Ramon. But there is still glory for the dancer: he is offered a six-month employment contract in a company in New York. Ramón cries: "A thousand thanks. You were a family". Cricca was also in tears.

00.19: Ramon invites everyone not to give up because "outside we will do what we like".

00.23: We return to the images in the studio, where the presenter announces and welcomes Gaia with her Ecstasy.

00.27: Maria greets everyone. The episode ends here.

