Amici 22, Mattia Zenzola confesses the truth about his relationship with Benedetta

Mattia Zenzola and the relationship with Benedetta Vari: what is the truth?

The cameras of the twenty-second edition of Amici were turned off, the spotlights immediately turned to the winner of Maria De Filippi’s talent show and the dancer who accompanied him in the pas de deux during the evening.

According to the rumors and various reports reported on the web, the two alumni would have established a relationship.

Indiscretions never confirmed but not even denied by the young dancers, thus fueling the increasingly hot gossip.

After weeks of silence, however, during an interview with Libero, Zenzola finally confessed what his relationship is with Vari. For Mattia, Benedetta is a friend, a person you can count on:

There is a lot of harmony. Then in my life I’ve never had so many people, besides mom and dad, who took care of me. She is a person who is still there for me, I really like this thing and obviously vice versa. We are so close and we are good together when we have evenings, we have fun. Days are more beautiful when you spend them with someone you connect with, that’s all. Then there is also the artistic factor that binds us even more, this means a lot.

On the pages of the magazine, the winner of Amici told what his dreams are for the future. The dancer has confided that he also wants to try the path of cinema:

As I have always said my biggest dream in my life I have achieved. To date, after having had the good fortune to have had this experience and to have concluded it in this way, among the many projects that I would like to carry out, it would be nice to continue being part of the Amici family. I won’t deny that I would like to get to know other realities, for example cinema. I’m going to study acting in september and even if I don’t manage to do some film or something in my life, it’s still something I want to try, I’m curious and I don’t want to stop. One more thing in my luggage that I promised myself to try in my life. Then from what comes what, I’m a person in love with art in all its forms.