Amici Serale previews, who is eliminated in the episode of Saturday 22 April

The sixth episode of the Amici 2022 evening will be aired on Saturday 22 April. According to the advances released by Amici News, one of Cricca and Ramon will have to leave the talent show. Studio guests Max Briganti and Gaia Gozzi.

Saturday, April 22 will air the sixth episode of the Evening Of Amici. The appointment is at 21.30 on Canale 5, but the episode was recorded today. According to the advances released by SuperguidaTV and from the twitter page Friends Newsil final ballot he saw challenge Click e Ramon. Only one of them will leave the program. Guests in the studio Gaia Gozzi and Max Briganti. Furthermore, exceptionally for this week, a special episode of the program will be broadcast on April 21 at 2.45 pm, instead of Men and Women.

Who is eliminated between Ramon and Cricca in the sixth episode of 22 April

In the sixth episode of Amici, the dancer Mattia, the singer Cricca and the dancer Ramon ended up in the final ballot. The first to save himself is Mattia, while they remain at risk of elimination Click e Ramon. One of them will have to leave the talent show, almost one step away from the evening of the final. As usual, the verdict will be communicated by Maria De Filippi in the house, in the presence of all the other boys.

Always according to the previews, the first heat will see the team of Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano compete against Raimondo Todaro and Arisa. To win the Todarisa, who choose to send Ramon at risk of elimination.

What happened in the episode of Saturday 22 April: the guests of Amici’s evening

According to the previews, the guests of the April 22 episode will be Gaia Gozzi and Max Briganti. The first is a well-known face at Maria De Filippi’s talent show: in fact, the singer won the nineteenth edition. Max Briganti, on the other hand, radio host will entertain the judges Cristiano Malgioglio, Giuseppe Giofrè and Michele Bravi.