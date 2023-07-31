Ammaturo crime, shocking hypothesis in the hunt for the fugitive: “Cinquegranella dead”

It may have been swallowed up by time, together with the secrets it has kept for a lifetime, immersed in dark plots that have marked the criminal (and not only) history of the first Republic. It may no longer be there, definitively closing one of the lines of investigation into an episode of crime that ended up in the annals: we are talking about the murder of the head of the mobile team of the Naples police station Antonio Ammaturo and the chosen agent Pasquale Paulaon July 15, 1982. Put more directly, Renato Cinquegranella, the last fugitive from the investigation into Ammaturo’s murder, could be dead: he could have disappeared definitively for reasons to be ascertained, taking with him who knows how many secrets kept in 40 years of Camorra militancy. This is the latest investigative hypothesis linked to the capture of the super-fugitive, the killer of the New family who gave hospitality to the Red Brigades who killed the head of the mobile, in the ambush of Piazza Nicola Amore.

There are traces that have emerged in these hours that lead the investigators to consider the trail of Cinquegranella’s death as reliable. Fugitive since 2002, since she escaped from San Gimignano prison taking advantage of a prize leave, Cinquegranella he is a ghost on which a manhunt is going on which involves police forces from all over the world. And it is precisely from some very recent info-investigative information (net of the confidentiality lowered on this matter), that we learn that Cinquegranella would have moved abroad to escape capture, evidently to dribble the pressure put in place by the best investigative departments that we have in the area. The fact is that once we cross our national borders, Cinquegranella could be dead. Deceased for reasons yet to be ascertained. A possibility, the latter, which has literally electrified the investigators. It is easy to understand the need for a connection between Italian and foreign departments, to verify whether the news of the fugitive’s death corresponds to the truth or if instead it is a misdirection: a stratagem put in place by the fugitive camorrist to sidetrack the investigations or even to stop any investigative activity carried out on his behalf.

But let’s try to focus on the depth of the character who has been wanted for 21 years, who is making the news again today due to the possibility of a death abroad which would close – in a grave way – some investigative chapters born in the distant eighties. Let’s go back to July 15, 1982, when the head of Mobile and his right-hand man were killed in Piazza Nicola Amore. Cinquegranella played a decisive role in this story: it was he who provided logistical support to the Red Brigade fire group, on that occasion made up of Vincenzo Stoccaro, Emilio Manna, Stefano Scarabello, Vittorio Bolognesi and Marina Sarnelli (all sentenced to life imprisonment). He nursed them, assuring the assassins of two statemen the chance to escape and erase the traces of their work. A logistical support that confirmed the nefarious pact between fringes of the Camorra and the Red Brigades in Naples, as will be confirmed by the investigation into the kidnapping of councilor Cirillo and the mediation role played by Cutolo. But beyond the Ammaturo case, Renato Cinquegranella he is indicated as a bloodthirsty murderer in the tumultuous Camorra events between the seventies and eighties. The relationships between Cinquegranella and the former boss Paolo Di Lauro (the notorious Ciruzzo ‘o millionaire), Aniello La Monica, Salvatore and Mario Lo Russo (both former bosses of Miano), Luigi Vollaro (the “caliph” of Portici) are certified , and Raffaele Abbinante (among the bosses of Secondigliano).

And it is in this scenario that Cinquegranella plays an active role in one of the bloodiest crimes, that of James Frattinialias Bambulella, affiliated to the Nco di Cutolo. For this crime, Cinquegranella was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment, nailed to a decidedly pulp-tinged reconstruction: Frattini’s body was brutally mutilated, wrapped in a sheet in the trunk of a car, while the head, hands and the hearts were found closed in two plastic bags inside the same car. It was the answer – it was said – of the Nuova Famiglia to the role of the Cutoliani in the murders committed in the prison of Poggioreale, during the earthquake of 23 November 1980.

Episodes from a criminal anthology to add to the role of guardian played by Cinquegranella in favor of the murderers of Ammaturo and Paola, but also to his escape in 2002. Since then a manhunt has begun involving several countries, not only in Europe, which could lead to a setback, in light of the news of the last few hours. A couple of questions are inevitable: is Cinquegranella dead? Is the manhunt over? Or: is the death of the Di Lauro killer and friend of the Red Brigades just a trick played by the wanted number one?

