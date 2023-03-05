L’brain-eating amoeba o Naegleria fowleri is a type of amoeba that can cause a rare but serious disease called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). PAM occurs when the amoeba enters the body through the nose and travels through the central nervous system to the brain, where it causes inflammation and damage to brain tissue. Symptoms of PAM can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, hallucinations and seizures. These symptoms can arise 1-9 days after exposure to contaminated water. The disease progresses rapidly and can lead to death within days.

However, it is important to note that cases of MAP are very rare and that the risk of infection can be reduced by following certain precautions, such as avoiding immersing the head in contaminated water and wearing a face mask when swimming underwater. Furthermore, PAM cannot be transmitted from person to person. If you suspect you have PAM, it’s important to see a doctor right away for prompt diagnosis and treatment.

Amoeba eats brain in tap water, one man dies

A man died of a brain-eating amoeba. It happened in Florida. According to health officials, this person – who died last week from Naegleria fowleri – contracted the disease by rinsing the paranasal sinuses. In fact, it would not be enough to drink tap water to contract it: “Basically, to contract this disease you have to forcefully push water through the nose, it is a very strange way to contract it,” said Florida Department of Health spokesman Jae Williams.

Infections are very rare, with just 31 Americans infected from 2012 to 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Naegleria fowleri is specific and relatively very difficult to contract because it has to go directly through the nose into the sinuses and into the brain,” Williams said. “It’s common in fresh water, particularly stagnant fresh water like that that gets heated in the sun,” he added.