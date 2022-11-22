New and prestigious award for research in the medical field ofUniversity of Verona. In recent days, the list of “Highly Cited Researchers” was published, which identifies the most cited researchers in the world. Three professors of the Scala University reported in the list for 2022: Conrad Barbui professor of Psychiatry and director of the department of Neuroscience, Biomedicine and Movement, therefore Joseph Lippi professor of Clinical Biochemistry belonging to the same department and current president of the School of Medicine and, finally, John Targher professor of Endocrinology in the Department of Medicine.

The list is drawn up every year by Clarivate™ (https://clarivate.com/highly-cited-researchers/), one of the most accredited companies in providing services based on the analysis of data and information relating to scientific and academic research. For Verona it is the first time that three female researchers have been reached: «An important result – reads a note from the university – which certifies the quality of the scientific production of the University of Verona in the world arena. There are a total of 104 those with affiliations to Italian universities, pioneers and pioneers in their field of study who can boast a production of articles highly cited by other scientific publications, so as to be placed in the 1% of the best in the world for citations by sector and year in the database of web of science».

«It is an important result – he comments Barbie – because it demonstrates that the lines of research carried out by the WHO Mental Health Research Center of the University of Verona are able to intercept the interest of the international scientific community at the highest levels, and this increases our motivation to continue on these issues with a growing determination and ambition to influence mental health policy and practice more effectively globally. I thank the university for having created the optimal working conditions to achieve these results».

«It is a great satisfaction – he declares Lippi – having achieved this prestigious and coveted goal, which I however want to share with the university governance which has put me in a position to have access to professional and technological resources of the utmost importance, and with my collaborators who support me, and often also put up with me, in the research activity.

«It is a source of great satisfaction and pride for me to have been included this year in this prestigious list of international researchers – underlines Targher – . This is thanks to the scientific research that I have been carrying out for over 15 years on the possible role of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in the development of cardiovascular complications and chronic kidney disease. Together with my research group, we were the first in the world to demonstrate that such a role for Nafld exists and that this liver disease can therefore be considered an important cardiovascular and nephrovascular risk factor. At this moment, it is undoubtedly my duty to thank all the colleagues who have collaborated with me over the years in my research group, in particular Alessandro Mantovani, researcher in Endocrinology, diabetology and metabolism, the director of the Endocrinology, where I carry out my clinical and research activity, as well as the governance of the university which has made the resources available to me to be able to achieve this prestigious goal”.