among the victims an 8-year-old boy

A 38-year-old man shot dead five neighbors including an 8-year-old boy in Cleveland, Texas (USA): according to investigators, the request to stop shooting in his courtyard would trigger the killing spree because their youngest son was sleeping.

Francisco Oropez (Image provided by the Jacinto County Sheriff Department).

Yet another shooting in the United States. The latest occurred in the past few hours at Clevelandin Texas, where a man, Francisco Oropez, killed five people, including a 8 year old boy. They were all his neighbors. After committing the murders he gave himself to leak and a large one was launched manhunt statewide.

In the searches of the fugitive he is also participating the FBI of Houston and drones and canine units are being used. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect and the judge set one $5 million bail. Four of the victims were found dead inside the house, while the child died in a hospital.

The killing spree was triggered by the request made by neighbors to stop firing shots in his courtyard because their youngest child was sleeping. Suspect, in fact, that she is 38 years old and is a Mexican citizen, she was in possession of a rifle AR when shots started exploding in the area of Trails Endas explained by the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

“The man, when asked by neighbors, said he would continue shooting in his backyard because he could do whatever he wanted in his own residence,” the sheriff said. Greg Capers speaking to reporters and adding that the deceased victims were all from Honduras and had aged between 8 and 40 years.

They were in their home when they were hit: the bodies of two women in particular were found in the bedroom lying on three minors who were survived. “They acted as a shield to save them. The minors were taken to the hospital, covered in blood but not injured,” added the sheriff.

There have been at least 174 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archivereferring by this definition to all shootings in which four or more people are injured or killed.