Amoxicillin, an antibiotic for children, is missing throughout Italy: equivalents are available – Health and Wellness

ROMA. It has been lacking throughout Italy for a few weeks, the antibiotic amoxicillinbelonging to the penicillin family and used against various infectious diseases in childrenfrom the scarlet fever to streptococcus type A infection.

The drug is in fact indicated in the list of those currently lacking, published on the website of theItalian Medicines Agency (Aifa). Amoxicillin is not available for various types and manufacturing companies. For some formats, the end date of the shortage is indicated by the end of May but for other types it will be necessary to wait even beyond the summer for a return to full availability.

As for the reasons for the shortage, Aifa indicates several: the high demand, production problems, the temporary cessation of marketing or discontinuous supplies. However, medicines equivalent to this antibiotic are available: for alternative treatments, Aifa recommends contacting a specialist or general practitioner.

In summer 2022 there had been the problem of shortage of Nurofen, replaced with ibuprofen-based galenic preparations, and before that the lack of the pediatric anticonvulsant diazepam. In the current situation, concludes Esposito, “the suggestion is to resort to galenic preparations of amoxicillin and to dispense only the necessary doses, avoiding supplying broad spectrum drugs”.