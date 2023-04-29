Home » Amoxicillin, an antibiotic for children, is missing throughout Italy: equivalents are available – Health and Wellness
Health

Amoxicillin, an antibiotic for children, is missing throughout Italy: equivalents are available – Health and Wellness

by admin
Amoxicillin, an antibiotic for children, is missing throughout Italy: equivalents are available – Health and Wellness

ROMA. It has been lacking throughout Italy for a few weeks, the antibiotic amoxicillinbelonging to the penicillin family and used against various infectious diseases in childrenfrom the scarlet fever to streptococcus type A infection.

The drug is in fact indicated in the list of those currently lacking, published on the website of theItalian Medicines Agency (Aifa). Amoxicillin is not available for various types and manufacturing companies. For some formats, the end date of the shortage is indicated by the end of May but for other types it will be necessary to wait even beyond the summer for a return to full availability.

As for the reasons for the shortage, Aifa indicates several: the high demand, production problems, the temporary cessation of marketing or discontinuous supplies. However, medicines equivalent to this antibiotic are available: for alternative treatments, Aifa recommends contacting a specialist or general practitioner.

In summer 2022 there had been the problem of shortage of Nurofen, replaced with ibuprofen-based galenic preparations, and before that the lack of the pediatric anticonvulsant diazepam. In the current situation, concludes Esposito, “the suggestion is to resort to galenic preparations of amoxicillin and to dispense only the necessary doses, avoiding supplying broad spectrum drugs”.

See also  New pneumococcal vaccine for children. Icardi: "Step forward for public health" - Primocanale.it

You may also like

Hit by a car, a 50-year-old woman dies

Fondo Edo Tempia, the cycle of Nordic walking...

abandoned after a few hours of life

Jack Nicholson, new public appearance. But this time...

Formal wear inspiration for women over 50

MotoGP Spain, pole by Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia...

Brenus Pharma announces results

Reggio Emilia, runner overwhelmed and killed by a...

Milan, calf injury for Ibra: season practically over

F1 Baku Leclerc first in shootout pole: he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy