Amoxicillin deficiency: equivalent drugs available. Aifa table convened to identify possible interventions

On the shortage of amoxicillin “it should be highlighted that the availability of equivalents on the national market has made it possible to guarantee, in most cases, access to treatment for patients. To remedy possible local unavailability, linked to problems or uneven distribution, In February 2023, Aifa sent, as already done in July 2021, a short guide intended for pharmacists, which, among other information, shows the contacts of the services made available by the holders for direct orders.

At national level, as anticipated above, Aifa is speaking with the trade associations (Farmindustria and Egualia) to identify possible actions to be taken, even in the medium/long term, in view of the 2023-2024 flu season. Finally, a working table was recently convened at AIFA to monitor the unavailability of amoxicillin and to identify possible areas of intervention, in agreement with the Ministry of Health and the various stakeholders”.

Thus the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmatoresponding in the Social Affairs Commission to the question on the subject presented by Nicola Stumpo (PD).

Below is Undersecretary Gemmato’s full response.

“With regard to the issue in question, AIFA communicated that in the last months of 2022 and in the first months of 2023 there was a significant increase in communications of deficiencies by the holders of the Marketing Authorization (MA) concerning some medicines used in the treatment of complications of flu syndromes, including amoxicillin-based specialties, a broad-spectrum antibiotic also used for streptococcal infections in the pediatric population. a significant increase in the aforementioned infections has been recorded in Europe.Therefore, given the supranational dimension of the problem, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), through the executive steering group on medicines shortages and safety (Mssg), is monitoring, with particular attention, in the EU/EEA–European Economic Area, several critical shortages of medicines, in particular medicines containing the antibiotic amoxicillin.

The increased consumption of amoxicillin, for the treatment of streptococcus A infections, cases of scarlet fever and bacterial infections following the flu syndromes has led to temporary situations of shortage of the aforementioned antibiotic. At the territorial level, the Agency has received reports from patients, trade associations, paediatricians also motivated by the definitive cessation of marketing of the medicinal specialty Zimox of the Pfizer company, based on the active ingredient amoxicillin. This deficiency, however, was kept under control by Aifa through a targeted monitoring of the reports on the specific platform of the «Front End Shortages (FEC)» Agency and through constant and timely dialogue with all interested interlocutors.

Furthermore, it is represented that, in the current political and economic framework, pharmaceutical companies have hardly managed to compensate for the increase in the demand for antibiotics with increases in production. It should be noted, in fact, that, in addition to an increase in consumption, for many products there was difficulty on the part of the Authorization Holders, in the procurement, in particular, of raw materials and packaging materials.

To get a broader picture, the Italian Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SIFO) was also involved: the checks carried out with the SIFO, through the shared DruGhost system, which measures the situation of unavailability on the hospital channel, confirmed that the shortage does not it concerns the network of hospitals.

It should be noted, however, that the availability of equivalents on the national market has made it possible to guarantee, in most cases, access to treatment for patients. To remedy possible local unavailability, linked to problems or uneven distribution, AIFA in February 2023 sent, as it did in July 2021, a brief guide intended for pharmacists, in which, among other information, the contacts of the services made available by the holders for direct orders.

At national level, as anticipated above, Aifa is speaking with the trade associations (Farmindustria and Egualia) to identify possible actions to be taken, even in the medium/long term, in view of the 2023-2024 flu season.

Finally, a working table was recently convened at AIFA to monitor the unavailability of amoxicillin and to identify possible areas of intervention, in agreement with the Ministry of Health and the various stakeholders”.

Nicola Stumpo (Pd), replying, notes that the answer confirms the concerns regarding the shortage of an essential drug for pediatric care. He declares that he is aware that the criticality identified does not appear to be solvable quickly, as numerous production lines have failed exclusively on the basis of cost-effectiveness calculations. In emphasizing that it is necessary to identify suitable tools to avoid the recurrence of situations of this type, he observes that in this case it is not a matter of expressing his satisfaction with the answer provided, since the problem

