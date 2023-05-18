Home » Amoxicillin deficiency, here’s how to prepare it in the pharmacy
Amoxicillin deficiency, here’s how to prepare it in the pharmacy

Milan, 18 May 2023 – On the one hand the lack of amoxicillin and equivalent drugs, in Lombardy as in the rest of Italy, on the other hand the peak of cases of scarlet fever and streptococcus pharyngitis, for which the unobtainable active ingredient is prescribed. So the perfect storm arrived at the pharmacy this winter and, thanks to the unstable weather, it could still persist. To get out of the stalemate, Sifap (Italian Society of Preparatory Pharmacists) and Sifo (Italian Society of Hospital Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Services) have published the instructions for preparing medicinal formulations containing the antibiotic directly in pharmacies.

The Operational Instruction for thepreparation of amoxicillin suspension it can be consulted freely online on the websites of the two scientific societies. A guide “useful for making safe and effective masterful preparations available”, explain the two companies of pharmacists. “In May 2022 – Sifap and Sifo recall in a note – the European Medicines Agency (EMA) faced the reality of shortages of industrial medicines, that international tensions and the pandemic of Covid had led to worrying levels. The agency emphasized i dangers, that patients rushed, to use less effective alternatives or to use drugs incorrectly. Among the recommendations he recognized the ‘added value’ of the galenic preparation in making up for the unavailability of the industrial drug, suggesting to health organizations to develop preparation protocols where necessary”.

For this reason Sifap and Sifo “are committed to the aim of allowing the patient to obtain the missing drug, suggesting preparation methods and developing operating instructions that allow pharmacies to make those preparations that the industry is unable to guarantee. The last case, which also saw the intervention of paediatrics associations in denouncing the dangers that children are running – underline Sifap and Sifo – is the lack of amoxicillin, drug of first choice in pediatric age”.

Not by chance president of Federfarma Lombardia, Annarosa Racca, he stressed in recent days that “amoxicillin has been missing in recent months in its syrup form, never in tablet form: we have always had those”. A deficiency therefore linked to the pediatric formulation, precisely the one for which amoxicillin is most prescribed as a result of the greater exposure of children and young people to streptococcus and scarlet fever infections.

