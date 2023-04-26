Home » Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the drug tofersen approved in the United States
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the drug tofersen approved in the United States

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the drug tofersen approved in the United States

The molecule is indicated for patients with mutation in the SOD1 gene. AISLA: “Immediate genetic testing is now imperative” Milan – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved, with an accelerated procedure, the use of the drug tofersen…
