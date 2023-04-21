Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the FUSION clinical study also underway in Italy

8
The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of a new molecule in patients with disease caused by mutations in the FUS gene In about one out of ten patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the disease has a genetic origin, i.e. it is…
The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of a new molecule in patients with disease caused by mutations in the FUS gene In about one out of ten patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the disease has a genetic origin, i.e. it is…
Channels: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Medical Research, Mutation, Genetics, Genes, Entertainment Fund