an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old died. A third young man was injured

The crash between two cars along the highway 341, at via Milano, in the municipality of Turbigo. The tragedy took place when it was around 7.20 on Sunday, and two victims were recorded: an 18-year-old boy and a 24-year-old girl. A third 24-year-old young man was injured and transported to hospital in yellow code.

The rescues The causes of the impact between the two vehicles have yet to be ascertained, for reasons yet to be ascertained it happened head-on, in the street of the municipality of Milan. The 118 el operators intervened on the spotambulance arrived from the Como hospital, which landed in a nearby field. After the accident, the patrols of the carabinieri from Legnano and the fire brigade also arrived and extracted the bodies and the injured man from the passenger compartment of the cars.

The fight The clash took place between a Renault Clio, driven by the eighteen year old (drive alone), e a Peugeot 207 with the 24-year-old couple on board (the girl was sitting on the passenger side). The local police of Castano Primo were also at the scene of the accident.

